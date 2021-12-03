Google Pixel Watch launching in 2022

The Google Pixel Watch has been rumoured for quite some time. The much-anticipated wearable was previously expected to be unveiled in October alongside the Google Pixel 6 smartphone. According to a new report, Google is working on its first in-house wearable, which will be released in 2022. Google’s Pixel hardware group is rumoured to be working on the watch, which is codenamed “Rohan.” The newest version of Google’s smartwatch software is also expected to arrive with Google’s first smartwatch. Google’s forthcoming wearable is slated to compete with the Apple Watch.

According to Business Insider, Google is working on a smartwatch that will be released in 2022. The device is internally referred to as the “Pixel watch” or “Android watch,” according to the article. Unlike the Apple Watch, Google’s next wristwatch is reported to have a spherical shape and may not have a real bezel. The device’s development is apparently being hastened this year, and Google has reportedly requested staff outside of the smartwatch team to test and provide input on the device. According to the report, one of the feedback meetings took place in November. As a result, launch dates may change based on feedback from employees who test the gadget.