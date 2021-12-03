Gopika Suresh crowned ‘Miss Kerala 2021’

Kochi: Beating the 25 other pageant queens, Gopika Suresh from Kannur won the title of ‘Miss Kerala 2021’. Lizley Liffey from Ernakulam became the first runner up and Gagana Gopal, a native of Thrissur became the second runner-up.

The first round competition was held in three rounds- Keralite, Lehenga, Gown. The third round included catwalk with designer gowns, designed by renowned fashion stylist Sanjana John. Five finalists were selected, among which the winner was determined by the answers given to questions of the judges- director Jeethu Joseph and music director Deepak Dev.