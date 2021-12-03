Government names 4 airports where it plans to launch facial recognition-based boarding system

General VK Singh (retd.) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday that while facial recognition technology (FRT) is yet to be implemented in any Indian airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working on a project for an FRT-based Biometric Boarding System as part of the first phase of Digi Yatra.

According to reports, the minister stated on Thursday in response to a question in the Lok Sabha that the initial phase of Digi Yatra will be deployed at four airports: Varanasi, Pune, Kolkata, and Vijaywada. He went on to say that the projected Digi Yatra Central eco-system will be operational in March 2022. It will be phased in for adoption at various airports around the country.

General Singh also discussed the protections put in place by the government to prevent the leakage of passenger information. Registration for the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem is optional for passengers, as per Digi Yatra policy. To use the Digi Yatra services, travellers must transmit their trip data, such as passenger information, PNR, and face biometrics, via an app to the Biometric Boarding System of the leaving airport.

The Airports Authority of India has hired NEC Corporation Private Limited to install the technology as part of the DigiYatra programme, which aims to encourage paperless air travel and a smooth experience from arrival to departure. The policy was announced in October 2018, and as per the original plan the face recognition technology was supposed to be implemented in April 2019.