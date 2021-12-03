Madhavan to star in YRF’s 1st web series based on Bhopal gas tragedy

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is getting ready to make its maiden foray into digital content. The Railway Men is the first OTT web series from their streaming division, Yash Raj Entertainment, and it stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma among others. Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, will also play a key part.

The series will pay homage to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster. Announcing the news, YRF took to its social media handle and wrote, ‘Heroes who saved scores of lives! First Look of #TheRailwayMen – a tribute to the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. @YRFEnt ‘s 1st OTT project being directed by @shivrawail Streaming – 02 December 2022’.

The production firm announced the project on the same day as the Bhopal gas tragedy, which took place 37 years ago and resulted in one of the world’s worst man-made industrial disasters.

The Railway Men is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is now being mentored by Aditya Chopra, Chairman of Yash Raj Films. The series will also reveal the presence of a few additional actors in the coming days, in addition to the four amazing actors. Furthermore, filming for the series began on December 1.