Man arrested for murder of Jacqueline Avant

Police reported on Thursday that a 29-year-old man has been detained in connection with the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot this week at the residence in Beverly Hills she lived with her husband, famed music entrepreneur Clarence Avant.

Aariel Maynor is currently on parole and was arrested early Wednesday by Los Angeles police at a separate property following a burglary there, according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

There are no other suspects in the Avant case and there are no outstanding risks to public safety, authorities informed.

Maynor’s motive has not yet been revealed, nor has it been determined whether he targeted the Avant home or whether it was a random act. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

At that residence, police discovered an AR-15 gun, which was thought to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. According to authorities, Maynor inadvertently shot himself in the foot with the revolver and is being treated before being put into jail.