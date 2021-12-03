Microsoft discourages users from downloading Chrome

Microsoft has adopted a new aggressive strategy to prevent consumers from installing Google’s Chrome browser. When users try to download Chrome using Microsoft Edge, the Redmond-based corporation has started displaying warnings that they should not download and install Google’s browser.

The pop-up messages are available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, however, just a few users are currently receiving them. Google also tries to get people to use Chrome instead of Edge by displaying messages when they use Google Search and Gmail. However, Microsoft’s method is distinct and more visible than Google’s, as the Windows maker displays the prompts natively in its Edge browser.