Mob attacks Kangana Ranaut’s car in Punjab

The films of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut are known for giving the audience goosebumps. While the actress constantly impresses her admirers with her work, she also causes controversy frequently due to her viewpoints on many issues. An FIR was recently lodged against her for allegedly using derogatory language in a social media post directed towards the Sikh community.

Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and said that her car had been attacked by a group of people on her way to Punjab. Sharing a video on her Instagram story she wrote, ‘As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car… they are saying they are farmers’.

The uprising follows Kangana’s criticism of the removal of three disputed farm legislation, which she described as shameful. ‘Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this’, she wrote. The actress has been criticising the farmers’ protest since last year.

On the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii. Dhaakad, Tejas, Emergency, and The Incarnation Sita are among her future projects.