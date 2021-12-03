Nvidia to relaunch RTX 2060 with 12 GB memory

Nvidia has stated that the RTX 2060, which was released in 2019, will be reissued with 12GB of VRAM as part of a move to lower GPU prices during the global chip shortage. Nvidia’s original RTX 2060 graphics card came with 6GB of memory and was introduced in 2019. The business has revealed that the Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU will be available shortly, with double the memory of the original model, however, pricing is yet to be announced.

The enhanced Nvidia RTX 2060 was revealed in the release notes for the company’s Game Ready Driver 497.00 on December 2. The details have now been released on Nvidia’s website, revealing that the new GeForce RTX 2060 will have a higher base clock speed and 2,176 CUDA cores, rather than the 1,920 cores found in the previous model.