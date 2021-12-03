Odisha Tourism Dept conducts 12th International Sand Art Fest amid Covid scare

Bhubaneswar: The Tourism Department of Odisha has commenced 12th edition of five day International Sand Art Festival on December 1, at Chandrabhaga beach in Konark. The fest is annually conducted for sand artists to show their art and talent to the world. Here, the immense beach is a canvas and an artists’ deft is the palette.

Sudarsan Patnaik, organizer of the festival told reporters that this year international artists couldn’t participate due to Covid scare, but a total of 100 artisans from Odisha and 12 other Indian states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and more have participated with full enthusiasm. He also informed that different themes were provided to the artists every day and on December 3, Friday, the theme for the artists was ‘eco-tourism and environment’.

The International Sand Art Festival was started in 2015 on the Chandrabhaga beach, a short distance from Konark. It was held as a part of the Konark Dance Festival that is organized during the same time. Every year, the theme for the Artists hover around the burgeoning issues of the planet.