Omicron scare: Karnataka CM calls for a high-level meet today, new SOPs in the offing

New Delhi: In the light of two ‘Omicron’ variant cases being reported from Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that detailed SOPs and guidelines will be soon rolled out after a meeting with experts and senior officials scheduled today. The Centre had informed on Thursday that two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karnataka.

‘I am getting all the details from the lab. Once I get the details, contact tracing of all the people will start. That’s why we have got an elaborate plan. New SOPs have to be formed which will be done after I have a meeting with experts at 1 pm’, he said in Delhi on Friday. ‘I have spoken to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and he said he will come back to me with reports and some guidelines’, the CM added.

Also read: All possible precautions taken as per Centre’s guidelines: Kerala Health Minister amid Omicron scare

Bommai had said earlier that he had instructed the Health Minister and the Chief Secretary of the state to obtain the detailed report, and informed about emergency meeting with experts and senior officers. The two cases of Omircron were detected through genome sequencing effort of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) consortium of 37 laboratories established by Union Health Ministry.