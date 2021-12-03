OPPO F21 series launch timeline tipped

Oppo F21 series was earlier reported to be debuting in the Indian market with two devices before the end of Q1 2022, possibly March. It is now being rumoured that the Oppo F21 Pro+ and the basic Oppo F21 will ship in India next year between March 17 and March 21. According to the rumour, the Oppo F21 Pro+ would be the first gadget from the F21 series to hit the market. A week later, the regular Oppo F21 is slated to be available.

According to 91Mobiles, Oppo is also working on the Oppo F21 Pro, a third device for the F21 series. However, there is no definite schedule for the availability of this model at this time. Even more than the Reno 7 series, the F21 series of smartphones is expected to have a sleek and attractive appearance. We still don’t know the official hardware specifications for this series.

The Oppo F21 series is aimed at the mid-range market, with prices ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000. The Oppo F21 series of smartphones will succeed the Oppo F19 series. The Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and F19 Pro+ were featured in the previous series. At launch, the F19 series was priced between Rs. 19,000 and 26,000. All three cellphones ran ColorOS 11, an Android 11-based operating system.