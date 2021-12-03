Oppo Pad tipped to launch in India next year

The Oppo Pad is expected to be released in India soon. However, a particular launch date is yet to be announced; instead, an approximate timeline has been provided. Oppo’s tablet is expected to appear in China soon, and it is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with 6GB of RAM. The Oppo Pad will reportedly come pre-installed with ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 11. It is still unknown whether the tablet that will be launched in China will also be available in India.

In conjunction with 91Mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) said that Oppo is working on selling the brand’s first tablet in India. The Oppo Pad would be available in India in the first half of 2022, according to Sharma.

According to 91Mobiles, the Oppo Pad is estimated to cost around CNY 2,000. (roughly Rs. 23,600). It is currently unknown whether the Oppo tablet would be priced similarly in India.