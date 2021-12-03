Pixel 6 users report random signal loss

Reddit and Google forums comments state that owners of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are experiencing sporadic signal loss. According to a study, there could be a problem with Android 12 because owners of previous Pixel phones are also reporting network strength issues after updating to the latest Android version. Since the launch of Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, consumers have reported a variety of concerns.

The problem has affected Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro customers in several areas such as the US and Canada, according to reports on Reddit and Google Support forums originally reported by Android Police. The phone service is said to go out completely at random intervals.

Users have also stated That the issue did not exist on their earlier phones. According to Android Police, the issue could be caused by either Android 12 or the Samsung Exynos 5123b modem found in the Pixel 6 line of handsets. There is no long-term remedy to this problem, and Google has yet to comment on it.

Meanwhile, on Reddit and Google Support sites, several people have given workarounds and temporary remedies for the problem. Installing a pending update to Carrier Services addressed the problem for some, resetting the phone fixed the problem for others, and other customers received new SIM cards. Disabling the ‘Adaptive Connectivity’ function, according to some users, may temporarily cure the problem. This feature is said to save battery life by transitioning from 5G to 4G when it detects that you do not require a greater network speed.