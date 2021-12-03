Please don’t use ‘Thala’ or any prefixes with my name: Ajith Kumar

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is affectionately known as Thala by his admirers, has urged that no one refers to him as ‘Thala’ in the future. A statement was posted by the actor’s manager, Suresh Chandra. In the note, the actor stated that fans may call him Ajith, Ajith Kumar, or just AK.

‘To, The Respected members of the Media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK n not as Thala or any other prefix b4 my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind, and contentment forever. Love Ajith’, the note read.

In AR Murugadoss’ Dheena, Ajith’s character was affectionately referred to as Thala, and the prefix remained long after the movie was released.

On the job front, fans have been eagerly anticipating Ajith’s upcoming film, Valimai. H Vinoth directed the film, which will be released in theatres on Pongal 2022. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Yogi Babu.