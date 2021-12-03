PM Modi pays tribute to former President Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary

On the 137th birth anniversary of India’s first President, Rajendra Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to him, describing him as a person of exceptional brilliance who made a significant contribution to the independence struggle. The PM took to his Twitter handle and said that Rajendra Prasad’s life of service would always be an example to everyone.

‘Tributes to the first President of Independent India Bharat Ratna Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. He made special contributions to the freedom struggle of the country. His life was dedicated to the interests of the nation. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the country’, PM Modi tweeted.

???????? ???? ?? ???? ?????????? ?? ???????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ??. ????????? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??-?? ???? ???????? ??? ?? ?????????? ??????? ??? ???? ??????? ?????? ????? ?????????? ??? ??????? ???? ???? ?????????? ?? ??? ????? ???????????? ??? ?????? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2021

Rajendra Prasad was born on December 3, 1984, in Bihar, and served as the first President of India from January 26, 1950, until May 13, 1962. He is the only person to have served as President for two terms in a row. As a lawyer, a teacher, and a freedom fighter, he had made a name for himself. In 1962, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna award. At the age of 78, Prasad passed away in 1963.

