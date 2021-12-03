PM Modi to inaugurate InFinity Forum today, over 70 countries to take part

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on FinTech, through video conferencing at 10 am today. The event is being organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the supervision of the Government of India in partnership with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Over 70 countries are expected to attend the conference. In the first edition of the forum, partner countries include Indonesia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The event will bring together the world’s greatest brains in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with practical insight into how the FinTech industry can harness technology and innovation for inclusive growth and help mankind at large.

Furthermore, the forum’s agenda will be centred on the theme of ‘Beyond,’ with sub-themes such as FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focusing on developing a global stack to promote financial inclusion beyond geographical boundaries; FinTech beyond Finance, with convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech, and AgriTech to drive sustainable development. FinTech Beyond Next will be discussed, with an emphasis on how quantum computing may change the character of the Fintech business in the future and open up new opportunities.

Key speakers at the event include Malaysian and Indonesian finance ministers, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Industries, SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, IBM Corporation Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, and Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.

The PMO said in its statement that NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI, and NASSCOM are among the important partners of this year’s summit. The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) was founded by the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019, with its headquarters in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In India, International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) serves as a single authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services, and financial institutions. The GIFT IFSC is currently India’s first international financial services centre.