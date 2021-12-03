PM Modi will inaugurate Yogi Adityanath’s ‘dream project’ Gorakhpur fertilizer plant on Dec 7

Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, which has been closed for 31 years, will be reopened on December 7 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a huge present to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf.

PM Modi will also inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur (the state’s second AIIMS) and nine sophisticated labs at the Regional Medical Research Centre in Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital. This is likely to be a big medical lifeline for this region, which has suffered from encephalitis in children for many years.

The highlight of the PM’s visit will be an airborne reconnaissance of the fertiliser plant and its inauguration — a project that has been CM Adityanath’s objective since he first became the Gorakhpur MP in 1998, and which he has been striving to revive since then. The cost of resurrecting this facility is estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore.

According to reports, this was the CM’s ‘dream project’, and there had been no Parliament session since 1998 when Adityanath had not addressed the issue of reopening the facility, which had been closed following a 1990 accident. ‘Earlier governments did not heed Yogi’s pleas. His struggle finally bore fruit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a foundation stone for the project’s revival in 2016’, a state government official said.

Officials believe that the project has been accelerated since Yogi Adityanath took office as Chief Minister in 2017, and the construction did not halt even during the pandemic. Officials added that the facility, which would have a daily production capacity of 3,850 metric tonnes and a yearly output of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, will help deliver neem-coated urea to the whole area, lessen India’s reliance on urea imports, and generate over 10,000 employment.

Also Read: WhatsApp banned more than 20 lakh accounts in India in October

‘Around 30% of youths employed here are from Purvanchal region and many of them are women. The country may even be able to supply urea to Nepal from this plant. The pricing tower in this plant is the world’s highest at 149.5 metres’, an official said.

While undertaking review visits in Gorakhpur, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya and his predecessor Sadananda Gowda lauded CM Yogi Adityanath’s assistance to the revival of this project.