PS5 Pre Order will begin on Dec 6 

PlayStation 5 will be back in stock on December 6 at 12 p.m. IST. The resupply was announced on Sony Centre’s own website, ShopAtSC. The shop has already stated that the next-gen Sony system will be available on December 6. Other shops, such as Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, are expected to supply the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on Monday, as is customary.

Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are available for pre-order on December 6 through ShopAtSC.com and Vijay Sales. The normal edition costs Rs. 49,990, but the Digital Edition costs Rs. 39,990. It’s safe to presume that both editions will be available from other shops as well. In the box, players will find a console and a DualSense controller. Interested buyers might also phone their local game store to inquire about availability, as they may have more luck there.

Since its release in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by global stock shortages. A big number of players are eagerly anticipating the release of Sony’s new gaming system. Sony said on July 18 that it had sold over 10 million PS5 machines worldwide since its launch. It also stated that the PS5 has become the company’s best-selling system.