Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in India around the same time as the global debut of the forthcoming smartphone. The smartphone was initially scheduled to debut this year as a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which debuted in October 2020. The smartphone is set to debut at CES 2022, and India is anticipated to follow suit around the same time. Meanwhile, the smartphone is expected to come in four different colours.

The next Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was earlier rumoured to debut at CES 2022, and according to a claim by 91Mobiles citing industry sources, the smartphone will debut in India with a worldwide launch in January. The smartphone was earlier supposed to be unveiled on October 20 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event. According to the source, initial supplies of the device will be constrained due to the continuing global chip shortage.

According to previous rumours, the Galaxy S21 FE could have design features from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. According to the rumour, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be available in Black, Green, Pink, and White.