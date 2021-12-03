South Africa strengthens vaccine campaign as Covid surges

To counteract a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases a week after the discovery of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, South Africa has intensified its immunisation programme, delivering jabs at pop-up facilities in shopping malls and transit hubs.

According to official statistics, the number of new daily cases nearly doubled to 8,561 on Wednesday, up from 4,373 the day before. Scientists said that they expected the increase to continue.

‘We want families to remain safe this holiday season,’ said Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Thursday. ‘Before you leave for home, before you go on vacation, make sure you safeguard yourself and those you care about. If you visit your parents and they haven’t been vaccinated, accompany them to your nearest vaccination facility. It has the potential to save their lives,’ he added.