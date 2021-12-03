Wayanad man shot dead after being mistaken as wild boar; 2 arrested

Kalpetta: Kambalakkad police apprehended two men into custody for a case of a Wayanad native being shot dead and another man left critically injured. The accused have been identified as Chandran and Lineesh, residents of Poolakkoli colony, and are under police custody.

The incident took place on Wednesday, November 29, when Jayan from Kottathara region was shot while he went to scare away wild boars in the paddy field, along with three others. While Jayan succumbed to the injury, his relative Sharun, who was also a part of the group, still remains in critical condition at the hospital. The accused men said that they shot the person mistaking that it was a wild boar. The duo claimed in a statement that they were hunting wild boars in the area and had accidently shot the two individuals.

Meanwhile, one of the members of the attacked 4-member gang informed that the bullet injury happened when the injured person stood up and returned to the crouching position, after he noticed a movement on the field. Wild animals often keep destructing crops in the paddy field, because of which many people in the area take extreme measures to guard their farm lands.