Xiaomi 12 series tipped to launch on December 28

The Xiaomi 12 series is expected to be released at the end of this month. Now, a source claims that all three smartphones in the lineup — the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro — will be released at the same time. Apart from teasing that the Xiaomi 12 will be powered by the freshly unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed much about its future flagship series. MIUI 13 is reported to come pre-installed on the top handsets.

Xiaomi may release three smartphones with the internal codenames L3A, L3, and L2 simultaneously, according to the tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12 Pro are thought to be the codenames for these devices. These three flagship smartphones were rumoured to be unveiled during a special event on December 28. A screenshot of an internal document revealed the end of the month’s date.