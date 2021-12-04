10 Wicket haul for Ajaz Patel; joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand became the third bowler in Test cricket history to take ten wickets in an innings. During the second Test of the series against India in Mumbai, the left-arm spinner completed the feat.

Patel is the third bowler in the spinners‘ list to take 10 wickets in Test innings joining England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble.

Patel bowled 47.5 overs in the first innings of the Mumbai Test, surrendering 119 runs for his ten wickets. Anil Kumble of India, by the way, was the last bowler to take a 10-wicket haul. In 1999, he accomplished the feat in a Test against Pakistan in Delhi.

The left-armer concluded the first day of the Test with four wickets and continued his excellent form in the early session of Day 2. Patel kept things tight at his end while inflicting consistent blows on the Indian innings, despite the fact that the other spinners were substantially more expensive.