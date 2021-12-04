16 Maoists surrendered before police

Dantewada: 16 Maoists surrendered before the police in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The Maoists surrendered under Chhattisgarh police’s rehabilitation drive ‘Lon Varratu’ (return to your home/village).

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava informed that the surrendered include top Maoist leader Joga Kunjam. He was allegedly involved in several Maoist attacks, including an attack on security personnel in the district.

Chattisgarh police launched the ‘Lon Varratu’ drive in in June 2020 to rehabilitate Maoists who were ready to surrender. Till now 459 Maoists, including 119 who carried rewards on their heads had surrendered before the police. The Chattisgarh police have put up posters and banners in the native villages of at least 1,600 Maoists, mostly carrying cash rewards on their heads, and appealed to them to return to the mainstream.