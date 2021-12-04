Best birthday gift: Konkona wins Best Actress award

Konkona Sen Sharma, a two-time National Award winner, has won the Asian Academy Creative Award for the best actress in the main role in 2021. The 42-year-old actress was honoured for her portrayal of Bharti Mandal in Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi, a Netflix anthology film.

Many people praised Konkona’s portrayal of a chemical industry assembly-line worker who is treated like ‘trash’ as she doesn’t fit the stereotype of a ‘conventional woman’. The anthology also featured Aditi Rao Hydari in a pivotal role.

The award was announced on the occasion of the actress’s birthday and it seemed to be the ideal present for the star. Proud mother Aparna Sen also took to her Twitter handle and congratulated her daughter on the huge success. ‘Congratulations to my lovely, talented daughter for winning Best Asian Actress at the Asian Academy Awards! That too on your birthday! So, so proud of you, Coco-ma!’