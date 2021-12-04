BGMI ask players to transfer PUBG game date before Dec 31

PUBG Mobile data transfers will be disabled soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). On Friday, Krafton, the game’s publisher, announced the data transfer rules for users who have played the Livik map in PUBG Mobile. Transfers will be stopped after December 31 this year, according to the document. BGMI allows users to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Facebook and Twitter using the same social media accounts they used for PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India had previously prohibited Facebook logins as of November 5.

In a message on the company’s website on December 2, Krafton announced the end of data transfers from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Battlegrounds Mobile India will transfer part of the data from the Prior App account to the New App in order to offer a smoother gameplay experience for players who previously utilised PUBG Mobile Normdic Map: Livik, according to Krafton. Players can import their PUBG Mobile data until December 31.