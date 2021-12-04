CNG price hiked in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi NCR), Haryana and Rajasthan. The revision in prices will come into effect from 6 am on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

CNG will cost Rs 53.04/- per Kg in Delhi. The revised price in Gurugram (Gurgaon) would be Rs 60.40 per Kilogram. In Rajasthan, CNG will cost Rs 67.31 per kilogram.

This is the fourth price hike Since October. Earlier prices were hiked on October 1, October 13 and November 14.