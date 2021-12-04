Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 98.35% in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate from Covid-19 improved to 98.35% in the country. As per the date released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 8190 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. 8603 new Covid-19 cases were also reported in the country. Currently, India’s active caseload is 99,974. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,70,530.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 64,60,26,786 samples have been tested up to December 3 for ovid-19. Of these 12,52,596 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country has crossed 127 crore on Saturday. More than 93 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday.