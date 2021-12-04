Jio offers 20% JioMart cashback on Prepaid Plans

On three of its prepaid plans, Reliance Jio is offering a 20% JioMart cashback. In India, these prepaid plans cost Rs. 719, Rs. 666, and Rs. 299, respectively. These plans have a validity period ranging from 28 to 84 days. The cashback can be used to buy goods and services at any Reliance Retail store or through their online platforms. Jio recharge, JioMart, Reliance Smart, Ajio, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, Netmeds, and more services are included. Customers can get up to Rs. 200 in cashback every day, according to Reliance.

The Jio prepaid plans that come with the JioMart cashback offer include the Rs. 719, Rs. 666, and Rs. 299 plans, as previously stated. The Rs. 719 prepaid package includes 2GB of high-speed data each day, which is throttled to 64Kbps once the quota is met. In addition, the plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. It includes a 20% JioMart reward incentive as well as a subscription to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The Rs. 666 Jio prepaid pack includes 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls for an 84-day period. The Rs. 299 prepaid plan includes 2GB of high-speed Internet per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for a 28-day validity period. Both plans include a 20% JioMart cashback incentive as well as a subscription to Jio’s suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The cashback is credited to the user’s account three days after the recharge and can be redeemed through various Reliance Retail channels, according to Jio. Only a few days ago, the unlimited prepaid plan offers saw a price jump of up to Rs. 480. Reliance Jio also claims that it has raised tariffs to support a ‘durable telecom industry.’