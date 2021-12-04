Kangana Ranaut visits Mathura a day after being bombarded by farmers in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday, took to her social media handle to share pictures from her visit to Shri Krishna Janam Bhumi in Mathura, a day after alleging that her car was ‘attacked’ by numerous protesters when entering Punjab from Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, ‘Beautiful day driving from Delhi to Mathura… For Krishna janmbhumi darshan… what a fortunate day’.

On Friday, Kangana claimed that her car was mobbed and ‘attacked’ by multiple protesters on her way to Punjab. The event occurred near Bunga Sahib, near Kiratpur Sahib on the Chandigarh-Una Highway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was most recently seen in ‘Thalaivii’, where she surprised the audience with her performance as Jayalalithaa. She will now star alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in ‘Dhaakad’, which will be released on July 8, 2022.