Know how to download Aadhaar Card on your phone

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is the most important documents in India. The card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is mandatory for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The card can be downloaded any time and from any location and keeping a soft copy of it will help us during emergency situations as carrying the card always is not possible. For this purpose, the UIDAI has created an Aadhaar direct link, which allows users to download their 12-digit unique ID. The direct Aadhaar website https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ can be used to obtain an Aadhaar card at any time.

How to Download Aadhaar card online:

1. Visit UIDAI’s official website, eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, and click on the ‘Download Electronic Copy of Your Aadhaar’ option.

2. Then, as your reference, select ‘Aadhaar Number’ and input the 12-digit unique ID in the box on the website. If you want to download a masked Aadhaar card, select ‘I want a Masked Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu.

3. After that, select Send OTP, which will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

4. Tap the ‘Submit’ button after entering the OTP in the box.

5. You can get the PDF of your Aadhaar card after the OTP authentication is completed by selecting the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option.

6. The first four digits of your date of birth will be your password to access your Aadhaar card.

Save a PDF copy of your Aadhaar on your phone.