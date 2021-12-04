Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist held in Kashmir; Arms recovered

Budgam: Security forces arrested an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist on Saturday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused has been identified as Ab Hameed Nath, resident of Pethzanigam Beerwah, Budgam.

‘On a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Poshkar area of Budgam, Police along with CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area’, the police informed. During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Incriminating materials including a pistol and 1 magazine, 5 pistol rounds and 1 Chinese grenade were recovered from his possession. According to police records, he was active since February 2021. A case under relevant sections of law stands registered against him in the Police station and an investigation has been initiated.