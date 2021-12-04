No jab, just the certificate! Man uses fake arm to avoid getting vaccinated

A 50-year-old Italian man has used his fake arm to dodge the Covid-19 jab, to avoid getting actually vaccinated. While he went for inoculation, he asked the health official present to inject the dose in his fake arm, as he wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab. However, Health official Filippa Bua spotted his silicone limb despite the realistic skin colour.

‘The colour of the skin was anomalous, much lighter compared to the hands or the face of the patient. I first felt sorry for the man, thinking that he had prosthesis and wondering if I had somehow forced him to give me the wrong arm. But then he admitted he was wearing the fake arm on purpose to avoid getting the vaccine!’ Bua said. She added that he was reported to local police following the incident in Biella, northwest Italy.

With the rise on infections in Italy, the government has tightened the screws on people who haven’t taken the anti-viral shot, sharply restricting access from Monday to an array of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers. Under the new Italian measures, unvaccinated people will not be able to enter venues such as cinemas, restaurants and sports events. The Green Pass will also become mandatory for urban public transport from Monday. This will be challenging to enforce, given the crowded rush-hour conditions of Italy’s buses and metros.