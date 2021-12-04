Odisha cancels Int’l Sand Art Festival in view of Cyclone Jawad

In light of the oncoming cyclonic storm ‘Jawad,’ the Odisha tourist administration cancelled the Konark Festival and the International Sand Art Festival on Friday. According to the department, the decision was made based on data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and recommendations from special relief commissioner PK Jena on Jawad approaching the Odisha beaches.

‘We regret to inform you that the Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival held in Konark are being called off with immediate effect’, it said in a statement. As per Jena, in the following, eight to ten hours, the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal might strengthen into cyclonic storms. ‘The state administration has prepared its response measures for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur. Expected associated wind speed will be 80-100kmph’, he said.

The cyclonic storm is expected to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning, according to the IMD director-general.

The IMD DG stated that on November 30, a low-pressure region formed over the Andaman Sea. On December 2, it turned into a depression and by Friday afternoon, it turned into a profound depression. On Friday noon, it became a cyclone. He also warned that the severity of the rain is expected to rise on Saturday in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha.