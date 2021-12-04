Omicron: State government issues new entry rules

Kolkata: West Bengal state government issued revised entry rules. The government also instructed all authorities to keep strict vigil on passengers coming from Bangladesh and Singapore.

As per the new entry rules, all passengers coming to the state from other parts of the country must submit a negative RT-PCR certificate. People coming from countries affected by the Omicron variant must undergo 7-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, 608 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in the state on Friday. The overall infection tally has reached 16,18,016, and the death toll is at 19,523.