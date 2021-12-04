Police seizes beef worth Rs 20 lakh, arrests two

Mumbai: Maharashtra police seized beef worth Rs 20.6 lakh and arrested two persons from Tamil Nadu. The beef was allegedly transported in a container truck.

After getting a specific input, the Palghar rural police laid a trap at Ghol village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar and intercepted a container truck. On inspection, the police found 21,018 kg of beef worth Rs 20 lakh from Tamil Nadu. The illegal consignment was meant to be delivered at Taloja.

Also Read: 16 Maoists surrendered before police

A case has been registered against the accused Kolinchinath Rajendra Vaniar and Ranjit Kumar Ganeshan.