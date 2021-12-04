Putin to conduct video conference with Joe Biden on Tuesday

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a video conference with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Tuesday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday. Earlier today, Reuters reported that the presidents would discuss Ukraine and several other issues.

‘Evening. The presidents will decide on their own’, Peskov told Sputnik when asked when the conversation would take place and how long it would last. The White House did not immediately comment on the announcement.

The leaders have not spoken since July, when Biden pressed Putin to rein in Russia-based criminal hacking gangs launching ransomware attacks against the United States. Biden said the U.S. would take any necessary steps to protect critical infrastructure from any such attacks. The Russian and U.S. foreign ministers came face to face in Sweden to discuss recent allegations raised by Kiev and its Western allies that Russia could invade ex-Soviet Ukraine this winter.