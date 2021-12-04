Screen time for Deepika in ’83 draws mixed reactions from Kapil

Kapil Dev is famed for his plain-speak as well as his World Cup-winning catches and his classic Natraj stroke when batting. Fans who are both excited and perplexed by the amount of screen time given to actress Deepika Padukone in the ’83 teaser – she plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi – will be relieved to learn that the cricket star is similarly perplexed. ‘I suppose mixed,’ the former Indian captain remarked when asked about his reaction to Deepika’s casting by The Quint. ‘I don’t know how big the part of my wife is in ’83, therefore one doesn’t realise what they are attempting to do there.’

The goal is to explicitly capitalise on the pairing of real-life superstar duo Ranveer Singh (who plays Kapil Dev in ’83) and Deepika Padukone (who has done multiple big films with him) as a reel-life couple.

As almost everyone knows, ’83 is a reenactment of how India, headed by Kapil Dev, won the World Cup in 1983 – a true sporting drama that most Indians are all too familiar with. ’83 offers an astonishing assortment of talent as Kapil’s Devils, including Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, in addition to Deepika as Romi Dev.

In 1983, Ranveer Singh leads Team India, and his transition into Kapil Dev has been met with rapturous applause. The cricketer’s reaction to this bit of casting was unqualified. “I believe you are pleased that such a wonderful and brilliant actor is attempting to work on it. I was also concerned because it is a physically demanding job. But the way he worked and the way he toiled for the last year, I couldn’t believe that someone could be that eager to attempt to do so much in that film “He revealed this to The Quint.