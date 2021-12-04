They’re coming for their rights, not for your favour: Kerala CM directs Govt employees

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the government employees at local governing offices for the ill-treatment towards public. While inaugurating the state conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union, CM directed the employees to remember that they are public servants, and not to take actions that harm the interest of the public.

‘People are not seeking any favour from the officials. Instead, they are coming to the government offices to obtain their rights’, the CM reminded. ‘Many people are denied justice even after visiting the government offices several times. Those officials who trouble the public will be brought before the law without fail’, he warned the officials. ‘Corruption has been reported in a comparatively low rate in Kerala. However, our aim is to wipe out corruption completely from the state’, CM added.

Pinarayi Vijayan further said that the state government has taken a stance to assure 5 different jobs to1000 persons within the limits of a local governing body and called for its proper implementation. ‘If anyone approaches the office for starting an enterprise with job-generating potential, the officers should not treat him or her as an enemy’, the CM urged.