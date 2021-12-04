TN teacher abuses, impregnates class X girl; arrested

Erode: A school teacher has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly abusing and impregnating a minor girl taking coaching classes under him.

According to the police, the teacher (32) belongs to Anthiyur in Erode district. The abuse took place some months back and the class X student became pregnant. Following this, her parents lodged a complaint and got the teacher arrested, said the police. The man was remanded in judicial custody, they added.