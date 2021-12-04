Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on SIG Certification Site

Xiaomi 11T Pro has suddenly surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG certification site .The phone is expected to be released in India soon. It was revealed alongside the Xiaomi 11T in Europe a few months ago. The model number 2107113 has been discovered on Bluetooth SIG for the Pro model. According to previous rumours, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in India in storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It will most likely be available in three different colour schemes.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has been spotted by Bluetooth SIG, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. Model numbers 2107113I, 2107113R, and 2107113G were discovered on the phone. The model number that ends in ‘I’ is most likely the Indian variant, indicating that it would be released soon in India. Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro costs EUR 649 (approximately Rs. 56,400) in Europe for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, EUR 699 (about Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The phone is expected to be priced in the same range in India as well.