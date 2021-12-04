Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image suggests 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup

The camera design of the Xiaomi 12’s vanilla model has been shown in a leaked photograph of the smartphone’s back panel. The phone is shown with a triple rear camera system with a flash in the photograph. Previous leaks have revealed the smartphone’s camera features, which include a 50-megapixel main sensor. The phone is also rumoured to have a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is expected to be released later this month.

The Xiaomi 12 smartphone will have a massive cutout for the main wide-angle camera, according to a photograph supplied by tipster Passerby (translated) on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (discovered by Sparrow News). For an ultra-wide-angle and a macro photographer, there are two tiny cutouts. A flash is also visible on the phone. The tipster also supplied a render based on the image that depicts the phone’s back panel in greater detail.

The camera specifications for the Xiaomi 12 had already leaked online, as previously stated. The Xiaomi phone is expected to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, as well as an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto camera.