13 civilians killed by security forces in Nagaland

Kohima: At least 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces in Oting and Tiru villages in Mon district, Nagaland on Saturday evening. A jawan was also killed during the counter-insurgency operation near the India-Myanmar border.

As per reports, the Assam Rifles personnel opened fire upon a group of coal miners who were returning to their homes. The Assam Rifles was conducting a counter-insurgency operation in the area after getting specific information about movement of militants affiliated to National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCK).

‘Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law’, said Assam Rifles in a statement.

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned and ordered a high level SIT probe in the incident. He also appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace. Union home minister Amit Shah also condemned the incident.