Actress Khushbu Sundar loses 20 kg, shares before-and-after pics

Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to share the newest milestone in her weight reduction journey. The actress’s remarkable transformation began during lockdown last year when she weighed about 93 kg, but she shed a significant amount of weight by completing all of the domestic duties and creating a workout programme that included yoga, planks, and nutrition restriction.

Khushbu’s before and after photos are proof of her hard work and motivation to others who want to lose weight in a healthy way rather than through tough diets. Sharing the pictures on her Twitter handle the actress wrote, ‘From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I’m at my healthiest best. Look after urself, remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I have never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit, I know I have succeeded’.

From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded ?? pic.twitter.com/tbho2TRBxE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 5, 2021

The star has been updating her followers on her incredible transformation over the last year, and she previously said on Twitter that lockdown was the reason she shed a significant amount of weight because she had no support at home. The actress also used her spare time at home to practise yoga and planks.

Khushbu Sundar is well-known in the South Indian film industry, having starred in a number of successful regional films. She made her acting debut in the Hindi film ‘The Burning Train’ as a child actress.