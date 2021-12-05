Afghan women activists call for more rights in the country

Women’s rights activists in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, said on Sunday that they will continue to fight for their right to education, employment and participation in Afghan political and social life and that a recent Taliban decree prohibiting forced marriage is insufficient to address the issue of women’s rights.

The directive, released on Friday, comes as poverty in Afghanistan rises in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of the country in mid-August, amid the withdrawal of US and NATO soldiers. Since then, foreign nations have withheld their donations and funding to the aid-dependent country.

According to Farida Akbari, a social rights activist, the new Taliban government should allow women access to school and jobs. Currently, education at the secondary school level and higher is prohibited and most women are prohibited from working.