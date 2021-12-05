Bengal woman distributes leftover food from brother’s wedding to needy, wins hearts

Wedding season is here. Among the sparkle and glam, though, a woman delivering leftover food from a wedding celebration to the less fortunate stands out for obvious reasons.

The woman, dressed to the nines, was observed sitting on a West Bengal railway platform with metal buckets and large containers laden with food from the welcoming feast. She was spotted enthusiastically providing food to the poor at the station, serving meals on paper plates by herself.

Nilanjan Mondal, a wedding photographer who captured the poignant scene at Ranaghat station about 1 am, identified the woman as Papiya Kar. Mondal explained that the day was her brother’s wedding celebration, and there was a lot of food leftover. As a result, she decided to distribute it herself to people in need.

Everyone from old women to little children, rickshaw walas, and others gathered close to her to get a taste of the delectable food. Mondal initially shared a few photos in a Facebook group for wedding photographers, but the kind gesture quickly spread to other social media sites.