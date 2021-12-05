Chewing gum for COVID-19: This invention can reduce coronavirus transmission

A new type of experimental chewing gum has been developed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Chewing gum with a protein that captures coronavirus particles might restrict the quantity of virus in saliva and possibly curb Covid transmission, according to a study published in the journal Molecular Therapy.

SARS-CoV-2 infected persons had large quantities of virus in their saliva. As a result, researchers in the United States sought to see if a specifically formulated chewing gum may help people minimise the amount of virus in their mouth.

SARS-CoV-2 infects human cells by latching on to ACE2 proteins located on the surfaces of specific cells in our bodies. As a result, the researchers developed a chewing gum containing a copy of the ACE2 protein. The researchers collected saliva samples from COVID-19 patients and combined them with a powdered version of the gum in test tubes. They discovered that virus particles latched themselves to the chewing gum’s ACE2 ‘receptors’.

Also Read: Mysterious lights spotted in the sky in northern India, pic goes viral

As per University of Pennsylvania researchers, 5mg of chewing gum can dramatically inhibit viral entrance into cells, while 50mg of gum can reduce viral entry by 95%. Gum chewing for dental health isn’t a new concept. Chewing gums containing calcium and bicarbonate have been found in studies to aid in the reduction of dental problems. However, focusing on a virus in this manner is a fresh strategy.