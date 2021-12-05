Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins Range Rover car

Dubai: Rana Sajnani, an Indian expat based in Dubai has won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Portofino Blue) car at Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion draw held on Saturday.Sajnani purchased the winning ticket number 0784 on November 2. He has been participating in the raffle draw for last four years and purchased 20 tickets for Saturday’s draw as a birthday gift to himself.

The promotion started in 1999. Indian nationals are the highest in number who buy the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire tickets.

Earlier on Saturday, a Keralite Renjith Venugopalan Unnithan had won 10 million UAE dirhams (Rs 7.5 crore) in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.