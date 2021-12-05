Gambians vote in the country’s first post-Jammeh presidential election.

Long lines of voters snaked around the corners outside voting booths in Gambia’s capital on Saturday, as the country held a presidential election in which former dictator Yahya Jammeh was not a candidate for the first time in decades.

The polls opened to a large turnout, with many people lined up before sunrise at the capital’s Independence Stadium. Nearly 1 million voters were supposed to put marbles into one of six ballot boxes, each with a candidate’s face and name emblazoned on it.

The candidates include incumbent President Adama Barrow, who defeated Jammeh in the banner of an opposition coalition in 2016.