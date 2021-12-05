Gulf country approves entry for passengers vaccinated with Sputnik

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will allow tourists who are vaccinated with Sputnik vaccine of Russia to enter the country. This was announced by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which financed the development of Sputnik vaccine. The new entry rule will come into force from January 1,2022. All foreign tourists vaccinated with Sputnik must undergo quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test.

RDIF said that more than 100 countries had approved the vaccine and allowed entry to people vaccinated with it. At present, only 15 countries including the United States require passengers to be vaccinated with vaccines other than Sputnik.

Russia registered Sputnik vaccine in August 2020. As per a study published in a leading medical journal ‘The Lancet’, the vaccine is 90% effective against the virus. But till now, the World Health Organisation or the medical authorities of the European Union and the United States has not approved the vaccine.